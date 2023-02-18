Police sergeant remanded seven days to assist graft probe

KUANTAN: A policeman with the rank of sergeant was remanded for seven days starting today to assist an investigation because he is suspected of soliciting a RM7,000 bribe to release some individuals who had committed the offence of possessing ketum water.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman against the 33-year-old man who works at the Narcotics Division of the Kuantan District Police Headquarters.

The sergeant was arrested after a statement was recorded from him at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here yesterday, to assist the investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

On Thursday (Feb 16), the suspect is alleged to have asked for a bribe of RM7,000 from a man as an inducement to release his friends who were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of ketum water and the individual handed over RM2,000 to him. - Bernama