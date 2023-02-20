Police sergeant shot dead in Bayan Lepas

GEORGE TOWN: A police sergeant was found dead with several gunshot wounds in an incident behind the Bayan Lepas police station near here yesterday.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said police received a report regarding the discovery of the body of the male policeman at 3.30pm behind the police station.

“The policeman was found dead with gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and head and police also found a pistol with him,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the victim was attached to the Bayan Lepas police station and the case was still under further investigation.

He also advised the public not to make speculations regarding the incident. - Bernama