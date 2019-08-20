Police sign collaborative agreement with e-hailing service PICKnGO

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Police has signed an agreement with e-hailing service provider PICKnGO to collaborate in fighting crime in Malaysia and at the same time, to provide better and safer e-hailing services for both its taxi drivers and passengers.

PICKnGo is a taxi-only application represented by five taxi companies with operations mainly in the Klang Valley. The platform works like any other e-hailing app, with rating systems in place to allow passengers to evaluate their drivers.

“PICKnGO is the first app to initiate a service, among developing local taxi apps, which implements the SOS button, catering to the safety of both taxi driver and passenger,“ said PICKnGO executive director Valerie Chan.

She believes that by collaborating with the police, quality information can easily be channeled between both parties in their aim to help reduce crime.

“Taxi drivers will become the extended ‘eyes and ears’ of the police,“ said Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab, adding that this is the second of such collaborations.

Previously, police collaborated with MyTeksi back in 2014. The app enabled its taxi drivers to have direct contact with the police in the event of a crime or incident.

“We look forward to collaborating with other e-hailing service providers and to extend such collaborations across the Malaysian peninsular,“ Ab Rashid said.

The PICKnGO application has more than 10,000 taxi drivers and operates in Selangor for now.