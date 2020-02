GEORGE TOWN: Police have crippled a syndicate involved in processing and packaging drugs in drink sachets, with the arrest of two men following separate raids in Kedah and Penang last Thursday.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasegaran said police detained a 19-year-old suspect at 1pm while he was in a car in Jalan Datuk Keramat before arresting his accomplice, aged 29, in Sungai Petani, Kedah on the same day. An apartment in Jelutong was subsequently raided on Friday at 3am.

“In the raids, police seized 309 drink sachets containing Mdma powder, Eramin 5 pills (1600 tablets), ecstasy pills (1,010), ketamine (127.4 gm) and cannabis (101gm), worth RM738,400,“ he told a press conference, here today.

Narenasegaran said police investigation found that the apartment in Jelutong was used to process and re-pack the drugs into the popular drink brand sachets before they were sold to middlemen for distribution at entertainment outlets in the state.

He said each sachet was sold between RM130 to RM150 to the middlemen, but the market price was between RM200 and RM300 due to high demand from customers.

Narenasegaran said it was found that the drugs were supplied by a syndicate network and had been distributed around the state for the past three months.

“We are in the midst of tracking down of several other syndicate members, including its mastermind who we believe is still somewhere in the state,“ he said, adding the seized drugs were enough to supply to 4,780 users.

The suspects, both unemployed, have been remanded for six days to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama