KUANTAN: The police have managed to solve 11 robbery cases in Kuantan which targeted homes or business premises operated by women in the last month, with the arrest of two suspects.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the first suspect, who is a 30-year-old e-hailing driver, was arrested at 4.30pm on Monday at his home in Felda Neram, Kemaman, Terengganu.

“The suspect is believed to be involved in nine armed robbery cases at clothing stores, clinics, grocery stores, footwear shops, pharmacies and clinics around the area.

“The suspect tried to escape through the back of the house when he realised the presence of the police, but was successfully arrested,“ he said during a press conference at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters, here today.

He said the second suspect, who is a 20-year-old working as a shop assistant, was also detained at 4.30pm Monday, at a house in Tanah Putih here, and is believed to be involved in two robbery cases at apartments.

Mohamad Noor added that both suspects had multiple criminal and drug-related records, and had previously been jailed for robbery.

The suspects are believed not to have injured any of the victims in all the cases, but alleged to have caused damages totalling RM10,000, he said, adding they were remanded for seven days to assist with investigations under sections 392/397 of the Penal Code which provide for jail term of up to 14 years with possible fine and whipping, upon conviction.

In another development, Mohamad Noor confirmed a 51-year-old teacher alleged to have hit his pupil at a high school here, was called in to give a statement after the victim lodged a police report on Wednesday.

He said the police had recorded the statement of the Form Four male student, and the latter had also undergone a medical check-up.

Mohamad Noor said the investigation was conducted under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

The media previously reported that the teacher hit the student after a quarrel over homework, and an improper exchange of words between both parties. - Bernama