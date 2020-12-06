Police solve murder at Kepong PPR flats with arrest of six

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have solved the murder of a 21-year-old man at a housing project here, after arresting six suspects in connection with the killing.

The man was slashed to death at the Taman Intan Baiduri People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kepong here, last month.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said all the suspects, aged between 24 and 42 years, were picked up around Klang Valley yesterday, bringing the total number of people arrested in this case to nine.

“Investigations showed that three of the arrested suspects were responsible and directly involved with the murder,” he said here today, adding that the motive for the murder was related to drug trafficking activities.

He said all the suspects were unemployed and had previous criminal records involving drug cases and have been remanded for seven days until Dec 12.

“With these arrests, the case has been deemed solved,” he said.

Beh said before this, police had arrested three men on the same day of the incident, namely on Nov 25 and released them on police bail after their remand period ended.

In the incident at about 10 am, the victim was slashed by two men on a motorcycle at the housing project. It is learnt that the victim had gone to the PPR to set up tents.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 35-year-old man was arrested after he was suspected of being involved in assaulting a restaurant patron at Jalan Metro Perdana Taman Usahawan in Kepong, on Friday.

The suspect was detained at about 7pm yesterday in Jalan Pudu and remanded for four days until Wednesday for further investigation.

“We are still looking for five more individuals involved in the case,” he said.

On Dec 4, the 9.50 pm incident stemmed from a misunderstanding over a double-parking incident. The 30-year-old victim and his wife were attacked by three angry men because the victim had double parked his vehicle blocking the suspect’s car. -Bernama