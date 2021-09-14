Police solve robbery case in under 24 hours

TUMPAT: Police have managed to solve a robbery case involving a 63-year-old woman in under 24 hours after arresting four suspects yesterday and early this morning.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the woman had reported losses of RM170,000 when she was robbed of her jewellery at her home in Kampung Berangan here at 10am yesterday.

“Two suspects wearing helmets entered the victim’s house with parangs and one of them threatened her by placing the parang at her neck while he covered her mouth with his hand,” he said, adding that the suspects then took her RM90,000 necklace, and two gold bracelets worth RM20,000 and RM60,000.

Following the incident, a police team conducted raids at four locations beginning at 7.30pm yesterday, arresting four men, aged 35 to 41, in Tumpat, Kota Bharu and Kok Lanas. They also seized six mobile phones, three money transfer transaction receipts, a bank card and recovered the two stolen bracelets.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects had been a neighbour who rented a house near the victim to conduct surveillance on her before the robbery.

The suspects have been remanded for six days till Sept 19 to facilitate investigations, he added. — Bernama