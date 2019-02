SEREMBAN: A policeman pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to three counts of corruption.

On the first count, Abdul Qayum Vekapady Abdullah, 59, who heads the Tanah Merah police station in Port Dickson, was charged with obtaining RM500 in gratification for himself from one M. Moorthy, as an inducement for him to not take action against lorries used by Moorthy that passed through areas under the administration of the Tanah Merah police.

The second charge was for allegedly asking to be given a handphone as gratification from the same person and for the same purpose.

The offences were allegedly committed at Lot 7271, Pekan Tanah Merah Utara, Kampung Baru Site C, Port Dickson, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm on March 5, 2014.

On the third count, Abdul Qayum was charged with obtaining RM1,000 from the same man for purchase of a Iphone 5 as gratification for him to do the same.

He was alleged to have received the money at Old Town White Coffee Restaurant, Port Dickson, at 3.40pm on March 6, 2014.

The charges were made under Section 6(a)(B) and 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Judge Junaidah Mohd Isa set bail at RM15,000 in one surety for all charges and fixed March 19 as mention date for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutors from MACC Nordiyanah Mohd Nawawi and Karmila Mokhtar prosecuted, while Abdul Qayum was represented by lawyer Rajinder Singh. — Bernama