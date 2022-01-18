Police step up patrols at housing areas in Pulau Burung

NIBONG TEBAL: Police are conducting regular patrols in the housing areas where the residents have to be relocated temporarily due to the drop in air quality following the fire at the Pulau Burung landfill in Jalan Byram here.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the evacuees did not have to worry because the police had increased monitoring and regular patrols in their residential areas.

“The Motorcycle Patrol Unit and the Patrol Car Unit (MPV) of the Seberang Perai Selatan District (SPS) police are conducting periodic patrols and monitoring the areas,” he said in a statement posted on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Facebook page today.

On Sunday, some 400 residents of Ladang Byram and Kampung Kebun Baru, have been advised to evacuate to two relief centres, following the fire that broke out at the landfill at about 5 pm last Wednesday.

The relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan Saujana Indah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bakap Indah would be opened to the 86 families.

The Fire and Rescue Department with the help of the Volunteer Fire Brigade quickly created a barrier to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire covered an area of ​​6.5 hectares out of a total of 16.2 hectares of the landfill. So far, no lives have been lost. - Bernama