KAJANG: The police have stepped up patrols and monitoring particularly against extremist groups, following the random shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the police and other security agencies have implemented certain measures to prevent such incidents in the country.

“Control measures are already in place and will continue to be taken, (the incident) should serve as a lesson for people in this country.

“Do not denigrate any religious belief, more so in Malaysia where there are people of various faiths. This is a sensitive matter,“ he told reporters after the 229th Prison Day celebration themed ‘Prison Reformation for Community Wellbeing’ at the Malaysia Prisons College here today.

Asked whether Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) members would be stationed at places of worship, Muhyiddin said this would be considered should there be a need.

“If police are notified of hot spot or red areas (at any location), certain measures will be taken,“ he said.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police personnel have been directed to monitor temples and churches in the country following the mass shooting incident in Christchurch in which 50 people were killed.

Meanwhile in TAIPING, Perak acting police chief Datuk Mazlan Santarai called on all district police chiefs in the state, to step up security at all houses of worship to contain any possible threats of violence.

“We are aware that the issue over the mosque attack in New Zealand may trigger fear and cause distress among the people,“ he told reporters after the handover of Taiping district police chief duties to ACP Osman Mamat from acting chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid. — Bernama