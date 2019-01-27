Police still looking for heads and arms of two mutilated corpses

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have launched a search operation to look for the remaining parts of two mutilated corpses found in the Desa Coalfields residential area here yesterday.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the operation by the scuba and dog units was currently focusing around the area where two bodies were found.

Yesterday, the media reported that the body of a man and a woman were found by the public, and further checks on the corpses by the police found that they had been dismembered, with three black plastic bags containing parts of the hands and legs discovered nearby.

Shafa’aton, when contacted here today said the focus of the search was now on locating the heads and remaining parts of their limbs.

The police believe the man and woman were killed elsewhere before their bodies were dumped in the area, she said, adding that based on the state of the corpses, they were likely killed about two weeks ago.

She said the post-mortems were being conducted at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, and the identities of the two victims were still unknown.

The police have urged those who have lost any relatives or acquaintances or have any information about the incident to contact the nearest police station to assist with investigations. — Bernama