Police still looking for Muhammad Riduan Abdullah

IPOH: The police are still looking for a 53-year-old man to assist in the investigation pertaining to the warrant of committal issued against him by the Ipoh High Court on May 30, 2014.

District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said Muhammad Riduan Abdullah’s last known address was at Persiaran Pegoh Dua, Off Jalan Pasir Puteh.

“We hope members of the public who have any information about him will contact us,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In 2009, Muhammad Riduan unilaterally converted his three children to Islam without his ex-wife M.Indira Gandhi’s (pix) consent before going to the Syariah Court to obtain custody of the children, but in 2018 the Federal Court ruled the unilateral conversion of the three children as null and void.

The Ipoh High Court in 2010 granted full custody of the children to Indira Gandhi.

In 2016, the Federal Court affirmed the mandamus order issued by the High Court directing the police and the appellants to apprehend Muhammad Riduan and retrieve their youngest child, Prasana Diksa to be returned to Indira Gandhi.

Prasana Diksa was taken away by Muhammad Riduan when she was 11 months old, shortly after he converted to Islam. - Bernama