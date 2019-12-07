Police still looking for Saiful Bahari

KUALA LUMPUR: The police is repeating its request to the public to provide information on a man who is needed to help in the case of the kidnapping of social activist Amri Che Mat in November 2016.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the man who is known as Saiful Bahari Abdul Aziz, 41, is an important witness to the case.

The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

“Those with information or know the man can contact Inspector Wan Ahmad Zakiman Wan Ismail at 013-7117025 or 03-22666071,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Aug 29, police produced the same statement asking for the public to provide information on Saiful Bahari.

Last April, former Police Inspector-General Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Saiful Bahari is an important witness to the case of the disappearance of Amri from Perlis. — Bernama