Police still looking for three men in Jade Hill murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are still looking for three men in connection with a murder at the Jade Hill Apartments, Kajang, in September 2020.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan identified the three as N. Vesnu, 32, last known staying at 32, Jalan Muhibah, Taman Muhibah, Sungai Chua, Kajang; V. Sugumaran, 34, of 3, Jalan Cendana 3, Taman Cendana, Sungai Chua, Kajang; and S. Tinakaran, 33, of 27 Jalan 6, Taman Asa Jaya Kajang, Kajang.

He said six men had been arrested earlier and two of them were currently on trial for murder at the Shah Alam High Court.

On Sept 13, 2020, a 26-year-old man died after being assaulted with a blunt object at the apartments, he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP S. Vekram at 019-4737108. - Bernama