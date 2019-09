KUALA LUMPUR: The people have been warned against issuing statements on the shooting of three robbery suspects in Rawang and the killing of a factory worker who ran amok in Penang recently.

SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid, the principle assistant director of the Legal and Prosecution Division (D5) at Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigations Department, said both cases were still being investigated.

“On the amok case, police have identified three men, aged 35 to 40, who allegedly uploaded sensitive and seditious posts on the social media,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters here yesterday.

Yesterday, the Penang police received a report about a post on Facebook and WhatsApp saying that one of the victims in the amok incident was attacked for insulting Prophet Muhammad.

“But police investigations have revealed that the suspect was suffering from mental illness and was influenced by watching videos of violent incidents in the Middle East,” Mior explained.

In the 4.45pm incident, the deranged 25-year-old man slashed two workers at the factory with a parang. The attack claimed the life of a 48-year-old woman and injured a 53-year-old man. The suspect was later shot and killed at the scene.

On the Rawang case, Mior said, investigations under the Penal Code for attempted murder were still under way.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy and lawyer P. Uthayakumar had recently cast doubt on the conduct of the police over the case.

Ramasamy had accused the police of repeating “old narratives” while Uthayakumar questioned why the shots were aimed at the chest and face of the suspects rather than their legs.

Mior said it was not fair to make such statements when investigations were still under way.

In the second case, three men were shot and killed during a high-speed chase that ended in a shoot-out.