KLANG: Police here have busted a robbery gang for attempting to smuggle out moulding machines from a factory worth over RM3.6 million.

The five suspects had used the ruse of posing as Tenaga Nasional technicians to gain access to the factory before tying up the security guards and blindfolding them.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said that in the incident on Jan 26, police were alerted about a robbery at a factory near Bandar Sultan Suleiman.

“We initiated an investigation and arrested the two suspects at around 10am on Wednesday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

“The two (suspects) then led us to the arrest of three others at a warehouse located 3km from the factory they had robbed,“ she told reporters at the North Klang police headquarters today.

“The gang members had sold all the machinery to a buyer in China for RM900,000, but our checks revealed that each machine was worth RM400,000 brand new.

“They received the money and they were planning to smuggle the items out of the country before we moved in,” she said, adding that checks revealed that none of the suspects aged between 27 and 48 had prior criminal records.