GEORGE TOWN: Penang Deputy Chief Minister ll Dr P. Ramasamy (pix) has been summoned to Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded on Monday over a report lodged against him in connection with an article posted on a portal, last month, criticising the force.

In a statement today, he said an officer from Bukit Aman D5 Classified Criminal Investigation Unit had contacted him on Oct 9 to take a statement from him.

Ramasamy said he had been asked to give a statement on an article titled ‘’Kerajaan baharu tapi polis masih pada takuk lama’’ (A new government but the same old police force) - Ramasamy” which was published on the website www.malaysiagazette.com on Sept 17.

In the article, Ramasamy was commenting on the shooting incident near Rawang where three men, suspected to be robbers, were shot dead by police. — Bernama