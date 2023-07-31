Police: Suspect in Siti Kasim’s bomb case has homemade bomb expertise

KUALA LUMPUR: The improvised explosive device (IED) found under the car of lawyer and social activist Siti Kasim was a bomb whose switch was closed, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix).

“Police confirmed that the explosive materials were suitable as a bomb. There was a switch, which was ‘off’ at the time of the incident and to activate it one has to do it manually,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent headquarters today.

He said police investigation also found that the bomb was produced by a person who has expertise in making homemade bombs and is believed to have basic knowledge in the field of electronics to connect the circuit on the IED.

“Whoever is the culprit has knowledge in making circuits and explosives. For the suspect, we are still looking for clues and that is so much as the investigation goes,“ he said.

He said based on expert reports, the components found in the explosives consisted of diesel, firecrackers, batteries, circuits, wires and switches.

The report of the Bomb Disposal Unit Forensic Laboratory in Cheras also found that all the components were IEDs and they were categorised as low explosive, he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said the police recorded statements from 13 witnesses to help investigate the case comprising police officers, the victim and her friends, mechanics, workshop staff and owners, court security guards, Orang Asli and members of the Volunteer Department.

Regarding the man who was reported to have molested a woman at Maluri LRT here, Mohd Shuhaily said the man in question is now at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and the police will arrest him after receiving treatment at HKL.

Last Saturday, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd in a statement said that a man believed to be suffering from a mental disorder was suspected of trespassing on the LRT track through platform 1 to platform 2 before trying to molest a woman who was waiting for the train on the platform at 7.58 am. -Bernama