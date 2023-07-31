Police: Suspect in stone throwing incident at PAS HQ tests positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: The police confirmed that the man who was arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation into the stone throwing incident at the PAS headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut here tested positive for drugs.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the urine test conducted during the arrest at Jalan Lorong Haji Taib 1, Chow Kit here, found the man positive for methamphetamine.

“When asked why he did that, the suspect said that he didn’t like PAS and because of that he hurled the stone.

“We place the suspect under remand today to assist further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters.

Yesterday, the police arrested a 36-year-old man who was suspected of throwing stones and breaking the glass wall of the PAS headquarters on Saturday.

The unemployed man who was arrested at Lorong Tiong Nam, Chow Kit, at 10 pm had 16 criminal records including nine records for drug offences.

On Saturday, PAS lodged a police report after a man hurled stones at the glass wall at PAS headquarters, a few hours before the start of the nomination process for the polls in six states.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police arrested a Taiwanese man suspected of being involved in a drug syndicate and seized various types of drugs worth RM572,000 in special operations conducted in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and Kajang, Selangor on July 27.

The investigation found that the 31-year-old man has been using a tourist visa to enter Malaysia since 2016 and was only freed from Sungai Buloh Prison in February for drug-related offences.

Mohd Shuhaily said following the arrest, the police raided a shophouse in Kajang, believed to be used as a drug store, and found Erimin 5 (5.6 kilogrammes); methamphetamine (0.33kg); ecstasy (3.2kg); MDMA (0.6 kg) and heroin base (0.7 kg) as well as a Glock pistol and 30 rounds of live ammunition.

The man tested positive for methamphetamine and the police found 10 pills believed to be Erimin 5 on him. The suspect is believed to be a ‘runner’ of a local man who is still being sought by the police, he said. -Bernama