Police swoop on drug nest in Felda Pemanis, 43 detained

SEGAMAT: Johor police detained 43 suspects after raiding a ‘drug nest’ in Felda Pemanis here through Op Tapis Khas from last night until early this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in the swoop, which started at 8 pm, they arrested the suspects, aged between 21 and 59, who are believed to use several locations around the Felda scheme for drug abuse, apart from it having been identified as a drug nest in the Segamat area.

He said the police operation was aimed at cleaning up settlement areas including Felda in an ongoing sweep to stop the scourge of drug addiction.

“Through this operation, we also managed to arrest several suspects wanted for various offences and crimes.

“Although this area is a small-scale drug distribution point, police will fight it to the end and we will work with local authorities (and Felda management,“ he told reporters during the dialogue programme with Felda Pemanis residents at the Semai Bakti hall near here.

Also present were Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, Segamat District police chief Supt Bahrin Mohd Noh and Segamat District Officer Hasrin Kamal Hashim.

Kamarul Zaman said all the detainees had committed various offences under the Special Preventive Measures of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

He said his raiding party also seized 1.50 gm of syabu, heroin (0.60 gm) and two yaba pills.

“From Jan 1 until yesterday (July 20), the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department has arrested a total of 7,925 individuals for various drug offences.

“During the same period, we also seized 2.27 tonnes of various drugs worth RM10.32 million and also confiscated property worth RM5.23 million,“ he said. - Bernama