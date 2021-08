GEORGE TOWN: A forensics team has taken deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples from individuals who claimed to be the next-of kin of the three accident victims who were burnt nearly 90 per cent in an incident at Jalan Masjid Negeri, here last Monday, to verify their identity.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the autopsy reports of the victim revealed that the three victims were that of two men and a woman, in their 20s.

“Three families, who claimed to be the next-of-kin of the victims came at 1.30 pm yesterday for the identification process.

“However, the identification of the bodies could not prove that they were the family members of the deceased because the personal items obtained from the three bodies were insufficient and there were no special features on all the victims that could assist in the identification process,” he said in a statement today.

Soffian said the DNA samples would be sent to the Chemistry Department for the purpose of verifying the victims’ identity.

In the 3.05 am incident, three people were killed when the Toyota Vios they were travelling in crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Officer Sha’ari Mansor said upon arriving at the scene, a team found a car which registration number could not be ascertained, in flames and there were three people, including the driver, trapped inside.-Bernama