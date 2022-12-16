Police take statements from 16 individuals over alleged abuse at motivational camp

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken statements from 16 individuals regarding allegations that students were abused while attending a motivational camp in Serdang, Selangor, last month.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the 16 individuals comprised 10 students, three non-governmental organisation (NGO) representatives believed to be the camp organiser and three representatives of the school.

He said the investigation papers regarding the case were submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on Tuesday for further action.

“So far no arrests have been made and further investigations are ongoing,“ he said when met by reporters after visiting the Pusat Jagaan Rumah Juara here yesterday.

The media previously reported that the police had received four reports from the parents of students claiming that the organiser committed physical abuse against their children, such as spraying them with water in addition to being asked to do ‘ketuk ketampi’ (repeated squats) as punishment for chatting.

A news portal reported that about 60 Year Five students returned home crying and weak after attending the two-day motivational camp.

The participants also claimed that the facilitators had strangled, pushed and hit them with a broom. - Bernama