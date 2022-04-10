Police take statements from mom, son over dog being pulled from a moving car incident

JOHOR BAHRU: Police today recorded the statements from a mother, 61, and her son, 34, over a viral video showing the a passenger in a moving Perodua Myvi passenger pulling a dog on the road.

North Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Rupiah Abdul Wahid said the incident was believed to have occurred in the Taman Sri Skudai residential area, here at about 2 pm last Friday.

“Our investigations revealed that the dog was their pet. The dog had gone missing and was found in their residential area in a dirty and flea-infested condition.

“The son thought it was inappropriate for the dog to be brought into the vehicle. So, using a leash, the mother decided to pull the dog from the passenger side with the window open while the son drove the car slowly,” he said in a statement today.

Both the mother and son were released on police bail and the case was being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code or Section 44(1)(a) of the Animals Act 1953.

He also said the investigation paper would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

A nine-second video went viral on Twitter yesterday showing a passenger in a white Myvi pulling a dog on a leash while the car was moving. — Bernama