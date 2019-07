SEMENYIH: The federal police task force investigating the production of a gay sex video purportedly featuring Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz has received a forensics report of the footage, including the identities of the two men in the clip.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed who declined to reveal details of the report, today said the findings were made by CyberSecurity Malaysia and investigators would engage the Attorney-General Chambers to discuss the matter as the next course of action.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said police would investigate to ascertain if influential figures were involved in the production of the video.

He said that investigators were taking a cautious approach in the probe by observing all necessary procedures to ensure no parties were slandered.

He said the six people held on Sunday over the case were being questioned and the next course of action would be from the outcome of the probe on the men, aged 25 to 38.

Abdul Hamid said cases such as these burdened police work and was detrimental to the growth of the country.

“The police should be focusing on other matters which will benefit the country but this has taken place and we will need to investigate,” he said at a press conference at the base of the Batalion 4 General Operations Force here, after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara to 231 police recipients.

Haziq was among the six men arrested and remanded for six days on Monday for investigations into the sex video. Police believe that the mastermind who planned the production of the video was among those arrested.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam also took matters into his own hands by leaving for Jakarta on Monday to hand over the video to a UK-based company to study and determine if the two men in the footage were Azmin and Haziq.

On another matter, Abdul Hamid said police would heed a call by Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin to investigate a claim by the government that goods and services tax (GST) refund funds were “robbed” or went missing during the administration of the previous government. He said the case is being examined for further action.