Police: ‘Thai Hot Guy’ programme cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Thai Hot Guy’ programme scheduled to be held at an entertainment venue in the capital on March 30 has been cancelled following a police directive amid opposition from various parties.

Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the police met with the organisers of the programme and the management of the premises at 2.30 pm at the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD), and the organisers agreed to call off the event.

“A stern warning has been given by the police to the organisers for the programme to be discontinued and cancelled.

“However, the police will continue to monitor the premises and will take strict action if there is a violation of the law,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the promotion of the programme which had gone viral on various social media platforms had gathered negative reactions and criticism from the public.

According to Ashari, as of 4 pm, the police had received 60 reports objecting to the organisation of the programme featuring male waiters dressed in women’s clothing.

He also advised the public not to conduct any activity that violated the law and threatened public order.

Members of the public with any information on criminal activities may channel it to the Wangsa Maju IPD at 03-92899222 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or by heading to any nearby police station. - Bernama