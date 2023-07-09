Police: Three more reports lodged over abuse at childcare centre in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: As of yesterday, the police received three more reports on alleged abuse of children at a child care centre in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said this followed a report lodged by a man last Monday claiming that his two-year-old daughter was abused at the child care centre.

So, we have received four reports on alleged abuse of children at the care centre, and are now waiting for the medical reports on the alleged victims, he told reporters after attending the Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Treatment programme at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

He said the police had recorded statements from the parents of the alleged victims, as well as a woman who was arrested last Monday on suspicion of abusing a girl at the same childcare centre.

The investigation papers, which are almost completed, will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action, he added.

On the programme today, Allaudeen said it was to introduce alternative treatment to police personnel.

“This is to protect the welfare and health of the police officers and members at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent,” he added. -Bernama