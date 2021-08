KUALA LUMPUR: The police foiled an attempt to distribute drugs using courier service with the arrest of a man at a courier company premises in Cheras on Wednesday.

Cheras district police chief, ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the suspect who was detained at 11.45am had a box believed to contain methamphetamine weighing about 2.3 kilogrammes with him.

Two hours later, he said two men were detained at a condominium in Kajang.

He said they then raided an apartment in Wangsa Maju and found methamphetamine weighing 6.90 gm, ketamine (7.88 gm), heroin (2.36 gm) and Erimin 5 (4.42 gm) worth RM85,000.

“All the suspects, who are unemployed, were aged between 26 and 59 years and one of them has previous records involving narcotics and crime.

“The urine tests on two suspects were found positive for drugs and all have been remanded from two to seven days to facilitate investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement yesterday.

-Bernama