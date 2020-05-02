Police thwart gas tank theft in Gombak

GOMBAK: The police have thwarted gas tank theft around Gombak, with the arrest of five gang members yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said all detained were between 26 and 40 years old and the group had targeted laundry outlets, child care centres and restaurants.

He said the arrest were made following a police report over the loss of 20 gas tanks in a burglary, at a restaurant in Taman Industri Bolton, here, at 8am, last Thursday.

“Based on CCTV footage at the location, three men were seen loading some gas tanks into a Nissan Vanette van before escaping.

“We mounted an operation and managed to hunt down three men on the same day the report was lodged. Following that, two other suspects were detained at Selayang Baru yesterday,” he told reporters, here today.

Arifai said police also seized 36 gas tanks, believed to be stolen and waiting to be sold.

“We believe we will be able to solve 14 burglary cases, involving laundry shops, child care centres and restaurants, related to this group’s activities,” he said.

The suspects are on a five-day remand from yesterday and case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house-breaking. - Bernama