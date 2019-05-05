Police to call up organisers of rally at Jalan TAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will call up the organisers of the ‘Rally To Defend the Sovereignty of Islam and the Constitution’ at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here yesterday, which was said to have taken place without the approval of the authorities.

Without elaborating, Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visunathan Abdullah told Bernama that the organisers would be called up in the near future to assist investigations.

Yesterday, he was reported to have said that the notice from the organisers of the rally opposite a shopping centre was incomplete as the organisers, Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah) had failed to submit the notice of approval from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The rally, which was reported to have been held following several recent issues, including the ratification of the Rome Statute began from Masjid Jamek Kuala Lumur and ended at 3.25pm due to heavy rain.

Mohd Fahmi said so far no police reports had been made against any individual who spoke at the rally. - Bernama