Police to conduct internal probe on viral video of alleged rejected police report

IPOH: An individual’s claims that police refused to accept their police report for their safety that went viral has been referred to the Ipoh district police headquarters Integrity and Standards Compliance division for an internal investigation.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said in a statement tonight that the police welcomed all feedback given by the public.

“The Ipoh district PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) would like to stress that the police have never and will never stop anyone from lodging a police report at any police station nationwide,” he said.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the content of the video till it affects the internal probe or causes public concern.

He said the police found a 35-second viral video uploaded by Twitter user @nanmanjoi8715 depicting a man (TikTok user @vikramnaidu4488) claiming that the police refused to accept his police report due to security reasons. - Bernama