Police to conduct transparent probe into vandalism of election materials: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will conduct a transparent investigation into incidents where campaign materials for the 15th General Election (GE15) were vandalised as well as cases involving other violations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said such cases also happened in the previous general election, adding that the police found that the current incidents were small-scale and under control.

“We (the police) will carry out transparent investigations regardless of which party the offenders belong to,“ he told reporters after casting his ballot and observing the early voting process in Bukit Aman, here today.

When asked about the preparations to facilitate traffic movement for Malaysians to return to their hometown to cast their votes, Acryl Sani said the police would mobilise traffic police personnel throughout the country.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob declared Nov 18 and Nov 19 as public holidays to allow Malaysians to travel home to vote. - Bernama