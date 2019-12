KUALA LUMPUR: Police will contact the family of Nora Anne Quoirin to verify claims made in a foreign media report, of foul play in the death of their 15-year-old daughter.

On Aug 4 this year, Nora went missing from the Dusun Resort, not far from Kuala Lumpur, a day after checking in with her London-based family who were on holiday.

On Aug 13, her unclothed body was discovered in the dense rainforest, in a ravine about 2.5km from the resort.

Hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs had joined the search for the schoolgirl, who had limited verbal communication and could only write a few words.

The results of the initial autopsy revealed Nora was likely starved and died of internal bleeding. Police had said there was no indication of abduction or sexual assault.

Yesterday, it was reported that the victim’s parents, Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin, had told Ireland’s national TV and radio broadcaster RTE, that they believe there were criminal elements involved in the death of their daughter.

They said they were still waiting for the full results of the autopsy carried out in Malaysia, and the results of a second post-mortem, conducted after their daughter’s body was transported back to London.

They also said that they were seeking “truth and justice” and that it was “impossible physically and mentally, to imagine that she (Nora) could have gone any distance at all”.

“We’re struggling because it was difficult to get resources in place fast enough to investigate a criminal angle.

“For us, something very complex happened. We have insisted from the beginning that we believe there was a criminal element to what happened,“ they had said in the interview and added that they believe Malaysian authorities did not understand the fact that Nora had special needs.

Contacted by theSun for comments to the claims made by Nora’s parents, Federal police CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police had responded to French police in an official letter on the outcome of the post mortem conducted here.

He said the letter, which stated there was no criminal elements involved in the death of the victim, was sent by Malaysian police to the French Embassy in Singapore.

Huzir declined further comment.

The full post-mortem report on the teenager’s death is expected to be ready next year.