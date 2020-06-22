Police to curb smuggling drugs with drone

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue to step up efforts to contain sophisticated methods of smuggling drugs such as using drones.

Therefore, network operation with the authorities of neighbouring countries would be enhanced to cripple smuggling drugs using this latest technology.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director, Datuk Ramli Din said cooperation with the authorities of Thailand and Singapore is crucial to foil this new modus operandi by syndicates to bring in drugs.

“The usage of drones in drug smuggling is new and has been detected in Johor. We are working closely with the authorities of a neighbouring country to investigate the matter,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said border control should also be tightened to curb drug smuggling using drones and any other approaches.

It was reported today that Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police are looking for a Singaporean man known as ‘Boy Setan’ who is the prime suspect in a case of smuggling drugs with drone to the republic recently.

He said the man, Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, 40, was also wanted by Singaporean authorities for other drug offences.

Last Saturday, police arrested two Singaporean men for using a drone to smuggle drugs from Malaysia to the republic.

According to Singapore Police Force and the Central Narcotics Bureau, the flight data retrieved from the mobile phone of one of the suspects showed that the drone was flown from Kranji to Johor Baru, and returned to Kranji.

Based on the information, Singapore police have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man for further investigations. - Bernama