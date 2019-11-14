Police to deploy 1,080 personnel on Deepavali open house

IPOH: A total of 1,080 police officers and personnel will be on duty to maintain the flow of traffic and security during the 2019 National Deepavali Open House scheduled to be held here on Saturday.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said the open house would be held at the Ipoh City Council Square starting at 10am and expected to end at midnight.

He said police, in collaboration with the Department of Museums Malaysia, were responsible for the all aspects of security and to ensure smooth flow of traffic throughout the event.

He said five relevant agencies would assist in carrying out the task during the event, namely, the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM); Perak Health Department; Ipoh City Council; Perak Civil Defence Forces (APM) and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department Perak.

“Some roads will be redirected or closed to control traffic flow so that congestion can be controlled throughout the event,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Razarudin said among the roads that would be closed for two days starting Friday was the Jalan Persiaran Bandaraya, while some sections of Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil would also be closed or redirected. — Bernama