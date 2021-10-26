Police to deploy more than 7,000 personnel for Sarawak Election - Deputy IGP

KUCHING: More than 7,000 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers and additional personnel will be involved in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim. (pix)

He said the number of personnel would be increased if needed and after PDRM obtained full information on the election from the Election Commission (EC).

“The exact number has yet to be determined as we have not received the full information about this election,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Earlier, he presented food basket aid to 38 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), police retirees and orphans.

According to Mazlan, PDRM has made thorough preparations to face the election to ensure it is held in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We have received instructions from the National Security Council (MKN) and the EC on the implementation of the SOP during the Sarawak election. As such, we really hope that all parties will comply with the SOPs set to ensure a smooth state election process,” he added.

-Bernama