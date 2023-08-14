Police to determine if alleged manhandling by policemen amounts to criminal offence

A 15-second video of the Kota Bahru incident has gone viral, showing a motorcyclist draped in a party flag being handled roughly by several individuals believed to be police personnel.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will determine whether there was any criminal element in the incident where police personnel allegedly manhandled a party supporter at a police station compound in Kelantan last Friday, said a Bukit Aman director.

Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said the probe was being conducted in accordance with normal procedures to determine whether the incident involved a criminal offence or mere misconduct.

He said police would never compromise with any personnel found to have been involved in criminal acts.

“If the probe shows it was just a case of misconduct, it will end with disciplinary action under the Public Officers Regulations (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

“If criminal elements are detected in the incident, police will take legal action and charge (the offenders),” he told a press conference at the handing over of duties for the new Kuala Lumpur police chief here today.

Last Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and that the policemen allegedly involved in the incident had been identified.

At today’s ceremony, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, who has been promoted to Criminal Investigation Department director, handed over duties to new Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said police had not identified any suspects in the case where explosives were found planted under the car of lawyer Siti Kasim.

“Police have not found any new leads. We have taken statements from 13 individuals but cannot find anybody with the motive. We hope anyone with information will come forward and help us,” he said. - Bernama