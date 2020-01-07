Police to further strengthen staff integrity in 2020: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will focus on raising the level of integrity among its officers and personnel this year, says Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He said with good integrity, the police would be able to better serve the community and uphold law and order.

“Not only criminal cases, but the issue of drugs can also be mitigated if issues of integrity are resolved, as it (integrity) is the “mother” of all law enforcement,” he said during a special press conference in Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said the police faced various challenges this year, including a lack of personnel as there was no new recruitment.

“We have already applied to the Public Service Department to increase the number of personnel, but the application was rejected on the basis of the government is seeking to reduce the number of civil servants.

“Therefore, some officers and personnel from certain departments have been seconded to other departments such as those from the Federal Reserve Unit to the Tourist Police Unit,“ he said.

“However, I am grateful that the government has approved a number of PDRM projects, including residential quarters for personnel, which would be implemented this year,“ said Abdul Hamid.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for streamlining allowances for PDRM personnel with those from other agencies. – Bernama