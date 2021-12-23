Police to help improve skills and expertise of auxiliary personnel

GEORGE TOWN: As crimes become more complex and diverse, the police are looking to further enhance the skills and expertise of its auxiliary unit so that they can more swiftly.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) deputy director Datuk Mazli Mazlan said auxiliary policemen must be efficient and quick to act when combating crime in their respective areas.

“At present, there are 59,000 auxiliary policemen appointed nationwide involving 253 government-link companies (GLC) and private companies and the Royal Malaysia Police is planning to enhance the skills and expertise of existing auxiliary officers and personnel.

“In terms of training towards a ‘world police image’, we want our auxiliary policemen to be able to overcome and take quick action against any form of threat they face,” he said to reporters here today.

He was met after officiating the 32nd annual conference of the Malaysian Auxiliary Police Association (MAPA) which was also attended by MAPA president Mohd Razali Abdul Aziz.

Elaborating further, Mazli said the training would be tailored towards enhancing the skills and expertise of the auxiliary personnel, who were also considered as frontliners.

“Crimes are committed in various ways now that are complex and complicated. As such, there is a need for an approach to provide training that is more forward-thinking. They (the auxiliary police) are part of the police frontliners who are always on the field,” he said.

He said the police were also prepared to add more auxiliary personnel if required.

Meanwhile, Mohd Razali said although the services of auxiliary personnel were currently not called upon for flood evacuation assistance, they were ready to help if required.

“We are prepared in terms of our proficiency, and are able to play our role in assisting the police such as sharing ‘local knowledge’ about the area. In fact, there are agencies in the auxiliary police that have a special team to offer assistance in flood-related issues,” he said. — Bernama