Police to increase SOP compliance operations during CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will increase standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance operations nationwide, especially during the Chinese New Year celebrations on Feb 1.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix) said this was to ensure the public complied with Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) issued by the National Security Council.

“This is also the government’s effort in containing the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“Strict action will be taken against individuals who fail to comply with the PPN SOP under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 324),“ he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique announced the SOP for the 2022 Chinese New Year celebration which is more relaxed than last year, including the permission for family reunion dinners and house-to-house visits.

Halimah said among the events allowed were family reunion dinner on Jan 31, prayers at temples on Feb 1 and 2, special prayers for the Hokkien clan on Feb 8 and 9 as well as religious activities in their respective premises in the evening.

Also allowed are lion and dragon dance performances subject to creative industry SOP. — Bernama