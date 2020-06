KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will intensify monitoring of activities related to illegal racing and motorcycle convoy throughout the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias ​​said his department’s Intelligence Unit (42 Squad) would monitor the situation including curbing street gang activities.

He said legal action, similar to what was being enforced during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, would be imposed against offenders.

“If they commit offences such as speeding, reckless and dangerous driving as well as drink-driving then they will be brought to court for further action.

“The 42 Squad is always ready to be deployed including to intensify the “Ops Mabuk’ operations,” he told Bernama when asked to comment on the motorcycle convoy activities that would be allowed throughout the RMCO.

Azisman said thus far no reports related to illegal racing and motorcycle convoy activities were received, but police would continuously monitor the situation and to set up roadblocks from time to time.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special message, announced that the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to be replaced by the RMCO from June 10 to Aug 31.

The RMCO, among others, has allowed for interstate travel and outdoor activities such as cycling and motorcycle convoys to be carried out.

On the traffic flows following the lifting of interstate travel ban, Azisman said his department expected the number of vehicles to increase this weekend and advised the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). -Bernama