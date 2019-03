NIBONG TEBAL: The police will conduct an inquiry into the allegation that one of the accused juveniles in the murder of Cradle Fund CEO, Nazrin Hassan, was assaulted while in detention.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said police would carry out further investigations adding that such things should not happen.

“If there is such a claim we will investigate. As the case was reported to have happened at a detention centre in Kuala Lumpur, I will instruct a Kuala Lumpur police officer to look into the matter,“ he told reporters after the National Heroes Service Medal Award Ceremony at the Seberang Perai Selatan police headquarters here.

He was commenting on an allegation by lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, that his client in the murder case of Cradle Fund CEO was physically and sexually assaulted while at the Sentosa Hostel in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

Hisyam filed the complaint during the proceedings in the Shah Alam High Court today, where his client, along with Nazrin’s widow, Samirah Muzaffar and another 13-year-old boy, pleaded not guilty to the charge. — Bernama