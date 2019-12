KUALA LUMPUR: Police will investigate a suspected gathering of former members of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM), which is believed to have been held in Kajang yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said however, there was no police report lodged so far.

“We received information about the gathering. It was believed to be held closed-door,” he said when contacted.

Several news portals have reported that about 300 people attended the gathering, allegedly involving former members of CPM, at 10.30am today.

The gathering was believed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Hat Yai Accord that was signed between the Malaysian government and CPM on Dec 2, 1989. — Bernama