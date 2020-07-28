Police to issue summonses for RMCO SOP violators

KUALA LUMPUR: Compounds will be issued to supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak who gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here if they were found to have violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shamugamoorthy Chinniah said those who were outside the complex were not allowed to gather and had to practice social distancing and always wear face masks.

He said the police took the initiative, through loudspeakers, to remind the gathering about being RMCO SOP-compliant at all times in the area.

“We do not want new clusters to emerge and expect all to comply with the SOP. Police advised all those present at this place to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

“Indeed, at first many did not comply with the SOP but after being advised by the police, they complied with the instructions,“ he said when met by reporters, here today.

He said 200 police officers and personnel had been assigned to ensure the security at the court complex was at the highest level and that all RMCO SOPs were complied with.

“Today, 600 to 700 people were present in the court complex area and police had set up two roadblocks at the court entrance. The situation was under control and no untoward incidents occurred,“ he said.

Meanwhile, irresponsible individuals littered the sidewalk leading up to the court complex with garbage including water bottles, food containers and cigarette butts.

Today, hundreds of supporters of the former prime minister gathered outside the courtyard of the court complex here since 5.45am in support of the Pekan Member of Parliament.

Bernama today reported that Najib was found guilty of all seven charges involving criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case on all charges against Najib, 67. - Bernama