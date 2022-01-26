Police to keep tight surveillance on premises near Serdang landslip

SERDANG: Police will keep tight surveillance on business premises near yesterday’s landslip location at Jalan LP 1A/2, Lestari Perdana in Seri Kembangan, here, to prevent crime.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan (pix) said the surveillance, including police patrols, is part of efforts to prevent break-ins and looting at these premises that are closed due to the incident.

He said that apart from the police, other agencies involved in maintaining safety in the area are the Fire and Rescue Department, Subang Jaya City Council and RELA (People’s Volunteers Corps).

“The landslide at the location is classified as a disaster so the police have called upon several enforcement agencies to help ensure the area is safe and secure,“ he told reporters, here, today.

Commenting on the rehabilitation work at the soil subsidence area, Anbalagan said the local authority is seeking a long-term solution to rehabilitate the area, as the installation of iron piles on the banks of the nearby drain is a temporary measure.

In the incident that happened at 6.38 pm yesterday, it was reported that five vehicles along Jalan LP 1A/2, Lestari Perdana were damaged due to the landslip. — Bernama