SHAH ALAM: The police will scrutinise the statutory declaration (SD) of former Special Action Unit (UTK) member Azilah Hadri who claimed to have received orders to kill Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was the deputy prime minister when the incident occurred.

Bukit Aman Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said police must make confirmation on the SD first before taking subsequent action.

“We have not seen (the SD) yet ... unless you bring the SD to us. We will look and make a decision later.” he told reporters after a media conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters, here today.

He was asked whether the police would reopen investigation into the murder of Altantuya based on the SD made by Azilah.

Azilah was sentenced to death on being found guilty of killing Altantuya in 2006.

Malaysiakini today reported on the SD which claimed that he and another member of the UTK, namely, Sirul Azhar Umar were instructed to kill Altantuya by Najib.

The details were among the applications filed by Azilah to the Federal Court to review the guilty verdict and the death sentence passed on him. — Bernama