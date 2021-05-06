SEARCH
Police to maintain four roadblocks in Petaling Jaya

06 May 2021 / 08:42 H.
    Adib Rawi Yahya/theSun

PETALING JAYA: Police will maintain four roadblocks here following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Selangor from May 6 to May 17.

The four locations are at the toll plazas of Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara, Damansara and Subang, which are under the Petaling district.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police would also increase their deployment on the ground and cooperate with the Petaling Jaya City Council to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

In a statement yesterday, he advised the people to abide by the SOP in order to break the COVID-19 chain of infection.-Bernama

