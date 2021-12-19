Police to mobilise assets, personnel to help flood operations -IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will mobilise assets and 23,090 personnel to assist in flood operations in affected areas nationwide, including 3,454 personnel in Selangor, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. (pix)

“This is in preparation to assist the existing manpower in all police contingents that require assistance,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the police would also provide 369 boats and engines, 36 jet skis, 437 lorries and 1,408 four-wheel drive vehicles.

The Klang Valley has been struck by floods, causing thousands of residents to be evacuated as well as leaving a number of road users stranded, while several landslide incidents have also been reported.

Floods have also been reported in Pahang, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Kelantan.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has instructed all relevant ministries to immediately mobilise assets to the flood-affected areas to ensure that the people are rescued and placed in temporary evacuation centres.

-Bernama