Police to mount six roadblocks around Putra Perdana to curb crime

SEPANG: The Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) will set up static roadblocks at six hotspot locations around Putra Perdana here from today until Wednesday following an increase in criminal cases in the area.

Speaking at a press conference on Special Putra Perdana Op today, Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the roadblocks would involve about 100 personnel from Sepang, Putra Perdana and Cyberjaya police stations.

“In March alone, there were 16 criminal cases in the Putra Perdana Police Station administrative area, whereas the highest number of cases recorded by other police stations (in Sepang district) was 10. For this reason, we will focus on crime prevention operations in this area,” he said.

Elaborating, he said seven of the 16 criminal cases involved theft, house burglary (four), motorcycle theft (two) and one case each of car theft, rape and unarmed robbery.

In the meantime, Wan Kamarul Azran said 161 criminal cases were recorded in the Sepang IPD administrative area from Jan 1 to March 15, compared to 111 cases in the corresponding period last year.

Touching on the Sepang IPD’s plan to combat crime in its administrative area, he said police were focusing on five areas, namely Kampung Datuk Abu Bakar Baginda, Putra Perdana, Cyberjaya, Dengkil and Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.

“We will add patrol cars because we find that it is necessary, especially on highways such as SKVE (South Klang Valley Expressway), LDP (Damansara-Puchong Expressway) and several main roads in Dengkil and Cyberjaya,” he said. - Bernama