Police to probe political party procession carrying weapons

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police will be investigating a procession of a political party allegedly brandishing weapons in Setiu, on Friday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said a video of the procession which had gone viral on social media showed a group of youth carrying replica weapons and had caused uneasiness among the people.

“Police will conduct an investigation to identify violations in the procession and to take the appropriate actions.

“Initial investigation found it occurred on Feb 17 at a resort in Setiu. The procession is one of the events being competed under the programme which is to design Islamic attire, weapon and heritage,” he said in a statement.

He said the programme was participated by each district in the state and from all contesting districts, only one group was spotted using weapons with the attire.

According to him, police knew about the programme but were not informed about the procession carrying replica weapons. - Bernama