Police to question organisers of gathering at KL Court Complex

KUALA LUMPUR: Organisers of a large gathering outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Tuesday were advised by police days earlier to ensure the supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak assembled in an orderly manner and took precautionary measures against the Covid-19 contagion.

They will be called up for questioning, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said today.

He said the organisers had met with Sentul police a week earlier to discuss the matter and were advised to ensure social distancing and other precautionary steps are practised by the supporters.

“The organisers were advised and we allowed the gathering but it got out of hand,” he said.

“We had given warnings and advised them at the scene but it went unheeded. Why do we need to invite trouble? We should take care of ourselves. In the end, the police and health ministry are blamed when everyone should be responsible for their wellbeing during this pandemic.”

Mazlan said a member of public had lodged a police report on the matter and the organisers of the gathering will be questioned in the ongoing investigations.

He said findings of the probe will be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 supporters gathered outside the courthouse in anticipation of the verdict on Najib over the SRC International trial.

The crowd was seen not practising social distancing and a public outcry followed fearing it might cause another Covid-19 cluster.